Man Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in Laguna Beach

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach Saturday morning.

A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation revealed a witness called 911 after seeing a male laying in the roadway, outside of the crosswalk,'' police said.

The department added that the man has not been identified, and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the accident.

South Coast Highway was closed between Thalia and Legion streets until further notice due to the investigation, according to the Laguna Beach Fire Department.

Laguna Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the fatality to call them at 949-497-0701.

