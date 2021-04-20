Man Killed in Huntington Park Shooting

A man was shot and killed in Huntington Park and the shooter was at large Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Malabar Street, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Huntington Park police with the investigation.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died, Koerner said.

A motive for the shooting or description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The name of the victim is not known at this time.