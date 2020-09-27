Man Killed in Long Beach Park Identified, Killer Unknown

A man fatally shot in a Long Beach park earlier this week has been publicly identified.

Richard Winfrey was 50-years-old, according to the coroner's office.

His city of residence was unknown.

Officers dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting call at the park in the 800 block of East Seventh Street found the victim now identified as Winfrey suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The man was in the park when an unidentified assailant or assailants walked up to him and fired several shots, then fled in an unknown direction, according to police, who were unsure of a motive for the attack.

Winfrey died at the park.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.

