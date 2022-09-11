Long Beach

Man Killed in Long Beach Stabbing Attack

One man is dead after being stabbed in an argument which led a fight and stabbing.

By City News Service

One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday.

The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Long Beach Aug 23

Headstones in a Long Beach Cemetery Were Vandalized and Knocked Over

Long Beach Aug 23

A Battle is Brewing for Business Between Restaurants and Food Trucks in Long Beach

Officers were sent to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1700 block of Broadway at about 11:45 p.m. Friday and found two men suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, the department said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Finley succumbed to his injuries at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday. The condition of the other man was not immediately known.

Both victims were involved in an argument with a suspect, which led to a fight and then the stabbings, police said.

The LBPD urged anyone with information about the assault to call 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long BeachStabbingfatal stabbinglong beach police department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us