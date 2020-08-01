Moreno Valley

Man Killed in Moreno Valley, Authorities Looking for Suspect

By City News Service

A man was killed Saturday in Moreno Valley, and sheriff's investigators were looking for the culprit.

Deputies received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 3:07 a.m. in the 24000 block of Elder Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

First responders arrived at the scene and found Oscar Ivan Marquez, 32, of Moreno Valley suffering from a serious injury, said Sgt. Rick Espinoza.

Marquez was taken to a hospital, where he died. It was unclear what type of injuries were suffered.

The was no word on the motive for the attack, and no arrests were reported.

The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the killing to contact Central Homicide Investigator Button at 760-393-3531 or 951- 955-2777.

