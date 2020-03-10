Bell Gardens

Man Killed in Police Shooting Following Standoff in Bell Gardens

"After several hours of attempting to convince the suspect to peacefully surrender, the suspect exited the residence," police said. "During the suspect's exit from the residence, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Bell Gardens police Tuesday shot and killed a man who allegedly robbed his mother and then barricaded himself in a residence for several hours.

The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. in the 7700 block of Eastern Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Bell Gardens police in the investigation.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, died at a hospital.

Officers first went to the residence about 10:30 a.m. Monday "regarding a family disturbance call," Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said in a statement.

"Upon their arrival, BGPD officers learned that the suspect ... had robbed and carjacked his mother," Navarro-Suarez said. "Although BGPD officers initially attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect fled the scene, avoiding apprehension.

"Later that evening, at approximately 9:30 p.m., BGPD was notified that the suspect had returned to the residence," Navarro-Suarez said. "BGPD officers responded to the residence and attempted to arrest the suspect."

The man refused to surrender, and barricaded himself in the residence, she said.

"After several hours of attempting to convince the suspect to peacefully surrender, the suspect exited the residence," Navarro-Suarez said. "During the suspect's exit from the residence, an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Details of the confrontation were not immediately released.

No deputies were injured, and the man's mother was not hurt.

