Man Killed in Police Shooting in South LA

The shooting occurred about 9:55 p.m. near the intersection of Figueroa and 110th streets.

By City News Service and Oscar Flores

A man was killed Wednesday night after being shot by police in South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 9:55 p.m. near the intersection of Figueroa and 111th streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD says four individuals were in the parking lot at a nearby gas station when the suspect approached them on foot and pointed a gun at them.

Officers patrolling in the area saw the suspect and victims and stopped to help, according to LAPD. That's when the suspect failed to comply with officers' orders and a shooting occurred, authorities said.

The suspect died at the scene and a firearm was recovered, LAPD said. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

