Man Killed in Police Shooting in Underground Parking Garage at Anaheim Apartment

Officers responded to the apartment complex after receiving a report of a man yelling and banging on doors

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

OnScene

A man was shot and killed by police Friday who responded to a disturbance call in Anaheim.

The deadly chain of events played out at an apartment complex near East Street and Lincoln Avenue about 10:10 p.m. Thursday. The shooting occurred in the underground garage of the apartment complex.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. The man, who was in his 30s, died at a hospital.

Initial reports indicated the man was pounding on doors and yelling in the apartment complex.

It was not immediately clear whether he lived at the apartments.

No officers were injured and it was unclear whether a weapon was recovered.

