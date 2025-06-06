East Los Angeles

Man killed in shooting near school in East LA

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

By Missael Soto and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was fatally shot Thursday in East LA, less than a block away from Eastmont Intermediate School, just hours after a graduation ceremony.

Authorities responded to the 500 Block of Bradshaw Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When deputies arrived, they found an injured man lying in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"I didn't pay attention to it, because I really thought it was just fireworks. Then, like, 5, 6 minutes later,  when I started hearing the sirens,  the sheriff's deputies rolling up.  And that's when I thought it wasn't fireworks, It must have been gunshots," said Mike Rodriguez, who lives nearby. "The bad thing is the kids were getting out of school  at the time, so it got kind of hectic around here."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and there was no description of a suspect immediately available.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Immigration 5 hours ago

Glendale housing ICE detainees in its jail, raising questions on sanctuary law

Los Angeles 6 hours ago

High school coach battling ALS honored, gifted wheelchair by LA Dodgers

This article tagged under:

East Los AngelesEast LA
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us