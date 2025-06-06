Man killed in shooting near school in East LA

A man was fatally shot Thursday in East LA, less than a block away from Eastmont Intermediate School, just hours after a graduation ceremony.

Authorities responded to the 500 Block of Bradshaw Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When deputies arrived, they found an injured man lying in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"I didn't pay attention to it, because I really thought it was just fireworks. Then, like, 5, 6 minutes later, when I started hearing the sirens, the sheriff's deputies rolling up. And that's when I thought it wasn't fireworks, It must have been gunshots," said Mike Rodriguez, who lives nearby. "The bad thing is the kids were getting out of school at the time, so it got kind of hectic around here."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It was unclear what motivated the shooting, and there was no description of a suspect immediately available.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.