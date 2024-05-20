Man killed on Metro bus in Commerce was teacher visiting from Mexico

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed a murder charge against the man who allegedly shot and killed another passenger on a Metro bus in Commerce on Thursday.

The LA County DA announced the man responsible, Winston Rivera, was charged with one count of murder.

According to the DA, Rivera, got on the bus and sat behind Juan Luis Gomez Ramirez. When the bus came to a stop, Rivera allegedly walked to the rear exit, stopped behind Gomez Ramirez, pointed a gun at his head and then shot and killed him.

“This heartbreaking incident comes on the heels of recent violent acts targeting innocent Metro passengers and a driver. Such acts of violence are absolutely unacceptable, and we will hold accountable those who perpetrate these heinous crimes," a statement from the DA’s office said.

On Monday, the family of Gomez Ramirez spoke out.

Gomez Ramirez’s widow, Sarahi Varela, is heartbroken and in disbelief that her husband was taken from them.

Varela said her 32-year-old husband was a loving father to their 2-year-old son, Elliot. Gomez Ramirez was a middle school teacher and basketball coach in Puebla, Mexico.

The family was visiting their in-laws in Los Angeles on a tourist visa. They had planned to stay until July before they had to return.

The family trip took a heart-breaking turn on Thursday night when Gomez Ramirez was killed on his way home from his part time job in Commerce.

“He had just gotten on the bus, one stop before he died. Whatever transpired, transpired within a matter of minutes,” said Mario Acosta Jr, family attorney.

The family’s attorney said they are now pursuing a U Visa for the family. A U Visa can be applied for by those who are victims of certain crimes.