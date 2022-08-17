Man Killed, Woman Wounded in Pacoima Shooting; Suspect Sought

A shooting in the Pacoima area left a man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition, and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find the suspect.

The shooting occurred about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a Honda Civic that was heading north in the 10800 block of Sutter Ave., according to the LAPD.

"As the Honda Civic passed up the street, a suspect emerged from parked vehicles and fired multiple rounds at the Honda,'' police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"The Honda Civic continued northbound on Sutter Avenue and eastbound on Pinney Street,'' police said. "The driver left the car parked in the middle of the street near the 13000 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in front of Fire Station 98."

The driver ran from the scene. The wounded man and woman, both about 20-years-old, were taken by paramedics to a hospital, where the man died. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-834-3105, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.