Man kills wife, adult children in apparent murder-suicide in Granada Hills: LAPD

Two men and two women were found shot to death in a Granada Hills home Saturday night in what the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating as a murder-suicide.

The shooting was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 11600 block of Lerdo Avenue, north of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway next to Zelzah Park, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Arriving officers knocked on the door but no one answered, so they forced entry and were met by a witness who directed them to the deceased people, Cervantes said.

A woman believed about 80 years old and a man and woman in their late 40s were found shot to death. Another man, in his late 80s who is believed to be the shooter, was found dead in a different area of the house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cervantes said. LAPD said the deceased were a family, including a mother, a father and their two adult children.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said one person was able to survive the violence by barricading themselves in a room. It is unclear what relationship that survivor had with the deceased.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence in the neighborhood as the shooting was investigated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.