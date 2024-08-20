Hemet

Man on bicycle sought after shooting two men in Hemet

Both shooting victims survived but remain hospitalized.

By Christian Cázares and Missael Soto

Police are working to identify a man responsible for shooting two men in broad daylight on a busy street in Hemet.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 along Florida Avenue, according to Hemet Police. Witnesses and surveillance footage captured a man on a bicycle opening fire on two men after an argument.

Manuela Rios, who works at a restaurant nearby, said she is still shaken up after she and several of her customers witnessed the entire shooting.

One of the shooting victims attempted to disarm the man but was shot in the process. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are still recovering.

"You hear 6-7 bullets and you think where are those stray bullets hitting? They could have hit anyone else having nothing to do with what they were bickering about," said Rios. "You still see people were serving and people were trying to exit the drive-thru nervous."

It's unclear if the three men knew each other.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooter to come forward and contact the Hemet Police Department.

