Man pepper-sprayed, assaulted by burglars in Beverly Grove home invasion

Police are searching for two burglars who they say pepper-sprayed and assaulted a man during a home invasion in Beverly Grove.

The burglary happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the thieves triggered an alarm while the homeowner was in his bedroom.

The two burglars pepper-sprayed and assaulted the man before taking off with his valuables, according to police.

Neighbors in the area say they were deeply disturbed to learn about the home invasion.

“We need the city to get on board and then maybe patrol the city a little bit more. We pay taxes, we want to be safe and this doesn't feel safe at all," said Apollo, who lives in the area.

About nine miles away and just a few minutes later, a family came face-to-face with robbers at their home in Sherman Oaks. The married couple and their toddler barricaded themselves in a room as the thieves ransacked the home, according to LAPD.

“Nobody wants that to happen to them and nobody wants this to happen in their neighborhood," said Tavis Loafman, a Sherman Oaks resident.

Police are still investigating the two home invasions. At this time, it's unclear if they are connected to one another.