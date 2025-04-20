LA County

Man pepper-sprayed, assaulted by burglars in Beverly Grove home invasion

It's unclear what was taken from the home.

By Amber Frias and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for two burglars who they say pepper-sprayed and assaulted a man during a home invasion in Beverly Grove.

The burglary happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday when the thieves triggered an alarm while the homeowner was in his bedroom.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The two burglars pepper-sprayed and assaulted the man before taking off with his valuables, according to police.

Neighbors in the area say they were deeply disturbed to learn about the home invasion.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“We need the city to get on board and then maybe patrol the city a little bit more. We pay taxes, we want to be safe and this doesn't feel safe at all," said Apollo, who lives in the area.

About nine miles away and just a few minutes later, a family came face-to-face with robbers at their home in Sherman Oaks. The married couple and their toddler barricaded themselves in a room as the thieves ransacked the home, according to LAPD.

“Nobody wants that to happen to them and nobody wants this to happen in their neighborhood," said Tavis Loafman, a Sherman Oaks resident.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Orange County 2 hours ago

Northbound lanes of 5 Freeway in Anaheim shut down after deadly crash

Los Angeles Lakers 2 hours ago

Lakers stunned in Game 1 as Timberwolves catch fire from three in 117-95 blowout victory over L.A.

Police are still investigating the two home invasions. At this time, it's unclear if they are connected to one another.

This article tagged under:

LA CountyBeverly Grove
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us