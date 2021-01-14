Los Angeles

Man Pleads Guilty After Drone Hits LAPD Helicopter in First-of-It's-Kind Criminal Charge

The pilot tried to evade the drone but it struck and damaged the aircraft.

By Associated Press

A DJI Inspire drone is flying in the air.
Getty Images

A Hollywood man pleaded guilty Thursday to unsafely operating a drone that hit a Los Angeles police helicopter and forced it to make an emergency landing.

Andrew Hernandez, 22, of Hollywood, entered a plea to a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of a year in federal prison.

In a plea agreement, Hernandez acknowledged that he launched the drone last September out of curiosity as the helicopter flew towards a reported emergency at a pharmacy near his home, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County 44 mins ago

Bob Iger and Willow Bay Donate $5 Million to Mayor's Fund to Help LA Businesses

Fullerton 2 hours ago

Cal State Fullerton Student Alleges Hate Crime Attack Near Campus

The pilot tried to evade the drone but it struck and damaged the aircraft.

“If the drone had struck the helicopter’s main rotor instead of the fuselage, it could have brought the helicopter down,” according to court documents.

Hernandez was identified as the drone operator after pieces of it were recovered.

Prosecutors said this is the nation's first use of the unmanned aircraft federal criminal charge.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLAPDDrone
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us