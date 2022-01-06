Man Pleads Guilty in UC Irvine Alcohol Poisoning Fraternity Party Death

A 23-year-old man pleaded no contest Thursday and was fined for his part in the alcohol poisoning death of a fellow UC Irvine fraternity member.

Mohamed Ibragim Kharaev pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of allowing a party or gathering at which underage drinking is permitted in a plea deal offered by Orange County Superior Court Judge John Adams, who ordered the defendant to pay $750 to cover court costs and a fine of $150 as well as a $35 criminal conviction assessment fee.

Kharaev is the fourth of the five defendants to plead no contest in the alcohol overdose death of 18-year-old Noah Domingo on Jan. 12, 2019, in an off-campus fraternity house in Irvine.

Zavier Larenz Brown, 23, is awaiting trial and next due in court Feb. 23 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Investigators did not find any evidence that hazing played a part in Domingo's death, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Domingo had joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity several months before attending a “Big Brother Night” party where he had been drinking, prosecutors said.