uc irvine

Man Pleads Guilty in UC Irvine Alcohol Poisoning Fraternity Party Death

By City News Service

36. UC Irvine
UCI

A 23-year-old man pleaded no contest Thursday and was fined for his part in the alcohol poisoning death of a fellow UC Irvine fraternity member.

Mohamed Ibragim Kharaev pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of allowing a party or gathering at which underage drinking is permitted in a plea deal offered by Orange County Superior Court Judge John Adams, who ordered the defendant to pay $750 to cover court costs and a fine of $150 as well as a $35 criminal conviction assessment fee.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Kharaev is the fourth of the five defendants to plead no contest in the alcohol overdose death of 18-year-old Noah Domingo on Jan. 12, 2019, in an off-campus fraternity house in Irvine.

Zavier Larenz Brown, 23, is awaiting trial and next due in court Feb. 23 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics 46 mins ago

Snowboard Star White Recovering From COVID as Beijing Looms

COVID-19 55 mins ago

Pop-up Sites Offer Free and Fast COVID Tests, But Do They Deliver?

Investigators did not find any evidence that hazing played a part in Domingo's death, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. 

Domingo had joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity several months before attending a “Big Brother Night” party where he had been drinking, prosecutors said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

uc irvinefraternity
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us