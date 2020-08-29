Delta Air Lines

Man Pleads Guilty to Fire On Flight Out of LAX

By Associated Press

Shutterstock

The U.S. attorney's office announced Thursday that a man pleaded guilty to the attempted destruction of an aircraft after a fire went off on the flight earlier this year, diverting it to Denver.

Pennsylvania resident Robert Vincent Allen entered his plea remotely, KUSA-TV reported. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution to Delta Air Lines.

According to his plea agreement, Allen boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from the Los Angeles International Airport to Detroit, Michigan on April 1.

Federal prosecutors said passengers and flight crew members observed Allen acting strangely and attempted to get Allen settled before he went into the restroom and refused to come out.

While he was in there the lavatory smoke alarm went off, authorities said. Crew members then forced the door open, removed Allen and extinguished burning paper inside. No one was injured.

The pilot then diverted the flight to the Denver International Airport where Allen was arrested, authorities said. Allen was charged April 2 and indicted by a federal grand jury on June 2.

Allen is currently free on bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

