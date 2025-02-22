Man pleads guilty to murder of Westlake High School student, faces possible life sentence

The man responsible for the tragic death of Westlake High School student Wesley Welling officially pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Friday morning, including murder and attempted murder.

Austin Eis, the defendant, confessed to deliberately driving into 15-year-old Welling, killing him, and injuring several other students in a crash at a bus stop outside the school in April 2023.

In addition to the charges related to the crash, Eis pleaded guilty to a string of offenses, including six counts of attempted murder stemming from his violent crime spree, which began with a stabbing at Walmart and a family dispute.

Wesley Welling, a bright and energetic freshman, was described by those who knew him as someone full of promise. On Friday, family members and friends filled the first two rows of the Ventura County courtroom, sitting just feet away from the man responsible for their devastating loss.

"His bed is still made," said Kelly Welling, Wesley’s heartbroken mother, speaking to reporters after the hearing. "No matter what justice happens, it’s never going to be enough to bring Wesley back. We wake up every day without Wesley. I don’t have my son."

As for Eis, he now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars. However, due to California’s laws regarding individuals under 26, he will be eligible for parole after serving 24 years.

“That is the state of the law in California,” said Amber Lee, Senior Deputy District Attorney at the Ventura County DA's Office. “As Mr. Eis was under the age of 26, he is eligible for his first parole hearing after serving 24 years.”

This has deeply frustrated the Welling family. Kelly Welling expressed her anger and determination to challenge the law, saying, “That is extremely frustrating and I do plan to fight that law in the future. Because in cases of murder that law should not apply.”

Nearly two years after the tragic loss, Welling continues to grieve the death of her son. “He was just caring, compassionate,” she reflected. “Just not being able to see him come down the stairs, not taking him to school when I take his brother and sister to school.”

As she struggles with the void left by her son’s passing, Welling remains committed to honoring his memory.

Eis’ sentencing will take place on April 14, 2025, at which point more details of the case are expected to emerge. For now, Wesley Welling’s family and friends hold on to the memory of a young life tragically cut short.