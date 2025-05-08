A man whom authorities say was caught on video slamming his puppy to the ground by her leash, kicking her as she lay motionless and then dragging her away in an attack in Long Beach pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony animal cruelty charge and was sentenced to three years in state prison.

Alexander Cueva, 28, of Westminster, was also banned from possessing animals for 10 years, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Cueva hoisted his 6- to 8-month-old German Shepherd mix, Inara, by the neck with a leash early April 21, slammed her to the pavement and kicked her in the face before suspending the dog again and riding away on a skateboard, dragging her out of frame, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The Long Beach Police Department said the attack -- which was captured on video footage that was shared widely on social media -- occurred at 235 E. 12th St., near Anaheim Street.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. April 22, detectives located Cueva in the 800 block of Pine Avenue and took him to the city jail, where he was booked on suspicion of felony intentional cruelty to an animal, according to police.

Cueva has remained behind bars since his arrest.

The puppy was placed in the care of Long Beach Animal Care Services, which issued a statement last month saying that the animal "is currently energetic, bright and responsive.''

"She sustained some injuries consistent with suspected trauma, but is expected to heal with time and care,'' according to the Animal Care Services agency. "She will be placed in a foster home for her recovery.''

The agency noted that there have been reports about possible scams being orchestrated through GoFundMe pages by people claiming to have the dog in their care. Animal Care officials said anyone who would like to donate can do so through the agency's website.

"This felony conviction and prison sentence send the important message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our community,'' District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement. He added that his office is" unwavering in its commitment to protecting the most vulnerable, including defenseless animals.''