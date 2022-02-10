sexual assault

Man Posed as Woman on Dating App to Lure Sex Assault Victims, Police Say

A 32-year-old man arrested in three sexual assaults sed photos and texts on a dating app to convince the victims to meet up, police say.

A Los Angeles man was arrested for posing as a woman on a dating app so he could lure men and rape them, police said Wednesday.

Aadrian Evelyn, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with three assaults that took place in recent months, police said in a statement.

He remained jailed on $300,000 bail. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Evelyn used photos and texts on a dating app to convince the victims to meet up for sexual encounters, authorities said. Once they arrived, Evelyn claimed to be a friend of the woman, drugged the men unconscious and raped them, police said.

DNA evidence and statements from the men helped link Evelyn to the assaults, police said.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and urged them to come forward.

