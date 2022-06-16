Security camera video shows a man punching a 71-year-old man in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack outside the Glendale Galleria.

The attack occurred at about 11 a.m. May 10 on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Central Avenue between the Glendale Galleria and The Americana shopping centers. Police released the security camera video this week in an effort to track down the man wanted for felony assault.

Police said the victim suffered injuries to his face.

"Suspect walked up to a 71-year-old male transient & attacked him for no reason, punching him multiple times in the face causing major injury then fled on foot," police said in a tweet.

Video also shows a close-up of the attacker, who was wearing a cap, blue tank top with white stripes on the shoulders and tan pants.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.