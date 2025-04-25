Man released after being detained by federal agents outside his Pomona barbershop

A man has been released after he was arrested by federal agents outside his barbershop a few days ago in Pomona.

Although he now faces a complicated immigration process, the man is grateful to have regained his freedom.

After the arrest last Tuesday, the family sought help from the Mexican consulate and other pro-immigrant organizations, and after several hours of detention, he returned home on Thursday.

It was last Tuesday when Martín Majín was arrested by federal agents while trying to open his barbershop in Pomona.

The arrest was captured on security camera video, in which agents are seen approaching him with weapons.

The family said they experienced hours of anguish not knowing what had happened, and after checking the security cameras, they realized federal agents had taken him away.

After last week's arrest, and according to their testimony, an immigration judge released him Wednesday afternoon.

"That's what the judge saw in my record: a healthy, hard-working family. Thank God, I felt the judge's respect for me. I'm not under any shackles, we didn't set bail. I feel like it's my record, and it speaks volumes about me," Majin said in Spanish.

The man is set to appear before an immigration judge again on May 29 in a Los Angeles court. The family is only hoping to find legal representation before then.

"God willing, I trust in the laws of the United States and, above all, in the hearts of the judges. They will take into account our good behavior—mine, my children's, my family's, and my wife's. I know something good will come of it, and we hope to God that everything will be okay," Majín added.

The man had already been deported almost 20 years ago, but returned to the United States illegally months later.

The reasons for Majín's arrest were not revealed by his family.