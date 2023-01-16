Westmont

Man Repeatedly Rams Dump Truck Into Westmont Home

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Los Angeles woman filed multiple police reports against her husband after the man reportedly crashed a dump truck into her home and into parked cars on the street.

The man was caught on camera crashing a dump truck into the home and the other vehicles Sunday afternoon in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue.

The LASD told City News Service on Monday that multiple reports were filed in the case, but authorities declined to provide further information, other than to say it was an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Westmont
