Cliff Rescue

Man Rescued 6 Hours After Driving Off Cliff in Angeles National Forest

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man in his 20s was rescued Wednesday morning by Los Angeles County Fire Department crews after his vehicle went about 100 feet down an embankment in the unincorporated Tujunga Canyons area near Santa Clarita.

The man had been down the embankment for approximately six hours until a person driving by saw debris on the roadway and pulled over to investigate, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - Santa Clarita Station.

Crews responded to an area near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon roads at about 1 a.m. and called out to the man, who responded, Battalion Chief Randy Perry told reporters at the scene.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

help 4 the hungry Nov 19

NBC4's Annual Help 4 the Hungry Kicks Off to Support Regional Food Banks

homeless 4 hours ago

LA Approves Funds to Turn Vacant San Fernando Valley Lot Into a Place for People Living in Vehicles to Park Overnight

Search and rescue teams from Santa Clarita, Montrose and Palmdale were called to the scene and set up a rope rescue line, with about 20 members of those teams working to pull the man out of the canyon, Perry said.

The man did not sustain any significant injuries, Perry added.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Cliff RescueAngeles National Forest
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us