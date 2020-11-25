Man Rescued 6 Hours After Driving Off Cliff in Angeles National Forest

A man in his 20s was rescued Wednesday morning by Los Angeles County Fire Department crews after his vehicle went about 100 feet down an embankment in the unincorporated Tujunga Canyons area near Santa Clarita.

The man had been down the embankment for approximately six hours until a person driving by saw debris on the roadway and pulled over to investigate, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department - Santa Clarita Station.

Crews responded to an area near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon roads at about 1 a.m. and called out to the man, who responded, Battalion Chief Randy Perry told reporters at the scene.

Search and rescue teams from Santa Clarita, Montrose and Palmdale were called to the scene and set up a rope rescue line, with about 20 members of those teams working to pull the man out of the canyon, Perry said.

The man did not sustain any significant injuries, Perry added.

Details of what led up to the crash were not immediately available.