Man Rescued After Resident Hears Calls for Help Coming From Work Site Hole

A man was rescued from a 50-foot deep hole at a construction work site Thursday after a resident heard his calls from help.

Firefighters responded at about 8:30 a.m. to the work site in the 1400 block of North Hobart Boulevard. The victim was trapped in the hole, which had about 7 feet of water from recent storms, and holding himself up by his hands and knees, firefighters said.

"I just heard, 'Help, help,'" said resident Michael Deragon. "I couldn't figure out where it was coming from. I thought it was in my complex."

Deragon said he went outside and realized the voice was coming from a construction site hole. It was not immediately clear whether the man inside the hole was working at the site.

Firefighters dropped ropes into the hole and used a ventilation system to pump in fresh air. He was eventually hoisted to safety.

The man was covered in mud, but appeared happy to be out of the hole, Deragon said. He not appear to have life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.