Man Says ‘Fashion Model' He Dated Was Part of Fraudulent Matchmaking Scheme

A businessman is suing three women he alleges were involved in a scheme to dupe him into thinking he was dating a fashion model, who in reality turned out to be a "grifter" with a pornographic presence on social media.

Stephen J. Cloobeck's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit names as defendants matchmaker Katherine Abigail Le; Stefanie Gurzanski, the woman Cloobeck dated; and Gurzanski's friend, Adrianna Suchor.

Cloobeck alleges fraud, theft, unjust enrichment and invasion of privacy. He seeks unspecified damages in the suit filed Friday.

Representatives for the defendants could not be immediately reached.

According to the suit, Cloobeck is a "single, successful businessman" to whom Le represented herself as a matchmaker for men like him.

"Le told Cloobeck that she could find him a woman that would take care, love and cherish him for the rest of his life," the suit states.

Cloobeck accepted Le's invitation and last summer Le introduced Cloobeck to Gurzanski, telling him she was "a prominent fashion model," a "good girl" and a "woman of his dreams that would be with him forever," the suit states.

"Instead, she (Gurzanski) is a grifter, looking for her next mark from whom she could take as much property as possible while pretending to be in love," the suit states. "As the result of Gurzanski's fraud, Cloobeck's heart was broken and he was duped out of significant assets."

Cloobeck began seeing Gurzanski socially and eventually began a romantic relationship with her, the suit states. As their relationship grew, Gurzanski spent more time with Cloobeck in California and elsewhere, the suit states.

Gurzanski told the plaintiff she had appeared on the cover of prominent magazines and done photo shoots for well-known fashion brands, the suit states. She also repeatedly said that she used social media to promote her fashion modeling, according to the suit.

Based upon Gurzanski's allegations that she was a legitimate model with a sterling reputation, Cloobeck bought her jewelry, threw her a lavish birthday party, took her on trips in his private jet and spent time with her at his properties in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas and Cabo San Lucas, according to the complaint.

Cloobeck also provided a prepaid a 12-month lease, including a $10,000 security deposit, for a Beverly Hills apartment, the suit states.

Although Cloobeck authorized Gurzanski to make a purchase at Louis Vuitton for about $5,000, she instead spent about $37,000, the suit states.

Gurzanski's statements were false, however, because she never was a fashion model and the magazine covers on which she appeared were limited to publications in which cover photos are available for purchase, the suit states.

She concealed from Cloobeck that in addition to Twitter and Instagram, she had a "pornographic social media presence" in which she made content available for a fee, the suit alleges.

Gurzanski is represented by Unruly, which presents itself as a creative marketing agency and a production studio and allegedly conspired with Gurzanski to set up her pornographic social media presence, the suit states.

Cloobeck believes Suchor and Le also encouraged him to make specific particular extravagant purchases for Gurzanski, hoping she would share the items with them, according to the suit.

When Cloobeck discovered that Gurzanski was creating pornographic social media content, he asked her to stop, but she in turn demanded that he give her millions of dollars in cash and property, the suit states.

Cloobeck "realized that his relationship with her was not what it had appeared" and he broke up with her, the suit states. He asked her to remove the pornographic social media content taken by Suchor that includes images of his properties, but Gurzanski has refused, the suit states.