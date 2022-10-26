Man Sentenced in Botched South LA Fireworks Explosion

The man who transported dozens of illegal fireworks into a South LA neighborhood that led to botched explosion by the LAPD was sentenced on Wednesday.

The sentencing comes nearly two years later, as residents whose homes fell victim, continue to struggle with the aftermath.

According to the office of LA City Council member Curren Price, who represents the neighborhood, eight households have been relocated to new homes, fifteen houses have been repaired, but as many as eighteen families are still in a downtown hotel.

Price’s office says they’ve spent $6 million on neighborhood relief and repairs and have gotten another $1.6 million to help people relocate and find new homes.

Numerous victims blame the LAPD for the botched detonation of the fireworks and explosion which injured 17 people and damaged dozens of homes and businesses.