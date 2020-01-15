Man Sentenced to 26 Year to Life for Killing Supervisor Who Told Him to Do His Work

A man convicted of fatally stabbing his supervisor at a Domino's Pizza in La Puente was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison.

Jurors found Rafael Sanchez, 32, guilty last November of first-degree murder for the March 10, 2018, killing of Daniel Anthony Sanchez, a 21-year-old assistant manager to whom he was not related.

The jury also found true an allegation that the defendant used a knife in the commission of the crime.

Rafael Sanchez snuck up behind the victim and stabbed him in the neck and back after being told to do his work, according to evidence presented in court. He was arrested that day and has remained jailed since then.

The victim's parents filed a lawsuit last week against Domino's Pizza and their son's killer that alleges he frequently carried a knife around at work in violation of company policy and that "the managers and general manager personally witnessed and were aware of Rafael Sanchez's threats, misconduct and the toxic, intimidating environment that he fostered."