Winnetka

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Ex-Girlfriend, Her New Boyfriend

The new boyfriend tried to escape while the ex-girlfriend dialed 911, but Gonzales chased the victim down, brought him back to the scene at gunpoint and killed both of them, according to evidence presented at the trial.

By City News Service

A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in her Winnetka-area apartment was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brian Anthony Gonzales, also known as Brian Hammons, was convicted in February of the Jan. 17, 2016, shooting deaths of Emily Fox, 22, of Winnetka, and Jerrad Scott, 24, of La Mesa.

Cal State Northridge Feb 11

Ex-Boyfriend Convicted of Killing Cal State Northridge Student and Her New Boyfriend

LA County 1 hour ago

Hospitalizations Increase, as New Coronavirus Cases Again Surpass 2,000 in LA County

Jurors also found true the special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders, along with allegations that Gonzales used and fired a handgun during the commission of the crimes.

Gonzales, now 28, confronted the victims in a hallway of the apartment building, said Deputy District Attorney Manuel Almada.

Scott tried to escape while Fox dialed 911, but Gonzales chased Scott down, brought him back to the scene at gunpoint and killed both of them, according to evidence presented at the defendant's trial.

Gonzales was arrested two days later by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division and has remained behind bars since then.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Winnetka
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us