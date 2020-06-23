Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Ex-Girlfriend, Her New Boyfriend

A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in her Winnetka-area apartment was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brian Anthony Gonzales, also known as Brian Hammons, was convicted in February of the Jan. 17, 2016, shooting deaths of Emily Fox, 22, of Winnetka, and Jerrad Scott, 24, of La Mesa.

Jurors also found true the special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders, along with allegations that Gonzales used and fired a handgun during the commission of the crimes.

Gonzales, now 28, confronted the victims in a hallway of the apartment building, said Deputy District Attorney Manuel Almada.

Scott tried to escape while Fox dialed 911, but Gonzales chased Scott down, brought him back to the scene at gunpoint and killed both of them, according to evidence presented at the defendant's trial.

Gonzales was arrested two days later by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division and has remained behind bars since then.