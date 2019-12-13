West Hollywood

Man Sentenced to Prison for West Hollywood Ax Attack

The 2017 attack left a good Samaritan with serious injuries.

By City News Service

Los Angeles Police Department

A man has been sentenced to nine and a half years in state prison for attacking a man outside a 7-Eleven store in West Hollywood just over two years ago.

Kisu Brown, 44, pleaded no contest April 22 to one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter and admitted allegations that he used an ax in the commission of the crime and inflicted great bodily injury on the victim during the Sept. 2, 2017, attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced Thursday.

On the day of the attack, the victim had just offered to pay for some items after Brown was confronted for allegedly shoplifting the goods, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies said Brown got upset, refused the offer, and a struggle ensued. Brown attacked the victim, striking him repeatedly with the ax outside the store, according to Deputy District Attorney Shane Michael.

The victim was seriously injured, authorities said.

Brown was arrested three days later by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and has remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

