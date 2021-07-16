Man Serving Remainder of 15-Year Sentence Escapes From LA Reentry Program Facility

Authorities Friday were looking for an offender who walked away from a community reentry program facility in the Los Angeles area.

Bryant Jefferson was discovered missing from the facility about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Jefferson 39, is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Jefferson had been sentenced to serve 15 years for second-degree robbery, a second-strike offense, and had arrived at the Los Angeles area reentry facility on April 1. He was scheduled to be released from custody in May of 2022.

Anyone who sees Jefferson or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community.