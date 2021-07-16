Los Angeles

Man Serving Remainder of 15-Year Sentence Escapes From LA Reentry Program Facility

Bryant Jefferson had been sentenced to serve 15 years for second-degree robbery, a second-strike offense, and had arrived at the Los Angeles area reentry facility on April 1.

By City News Service

police car
Getty Images

Authorities Friday were looking for an offender who walked away from a community reentry program facility in the Los Angeles area.

Bryant Jefferson was discovered missing from the facility about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jefferson 39, is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 166 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Bryant Jefferson, 39 years old.

Jefferson had been sentenced to serve 15 years for second-degree robbery, a second-strike offense, and had arrived at the Los Angeles area reentry facility on April 1. He was scheduled to be released from custody in May of 2022.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside 3 hours ago

Moreno Valley Man Falsely Accused of Stealing Phone in Video Gone Viral

pets 5 hours ago

Dog Survives Being Stuck in Drainage Ditch After Running Away on Fourth of July

Anyone who sees Jefferson or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us