Long Beach

Man shoots, kills woman who allegedly attacked neighbor in Long Beach

By Mekahlo Medina

NBC Universal, Inc.

Neighbors in Long Beach are rallying around one of their own after he opened fire on a woman who they say was on an aggressive rampage.

The man shot her after he told police she was attacking another woman and then charged toward him. Neighbors are calling it self defense. 

The armed neighbor, a man in his 60s, is distraught after shooting at the woman neighbors say was on aggressive rampage.

At the scene, that girl told police that the man saved her life. She was the last encounter with 44-year-old Andrea Powell.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Surveillance videos captured Powell going from house to house, sometimes banging on doors yelling and demanding money. Police say she was a resident of Long Beach, but neighbors say she didn’t live here.

“I am concerned for my safety,” Rachel Mendoza, a neighbor, said.

Mendoza lives in the neighborhood and is like a lot of residents who have been on heightened alert the last year with an increase of unprovoked aggressive attacks.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Redondo Beach 2 hours ago

Beach fireworks shows canceled over new regulations aimed at preventing ocean pollution

Florence-Firestone 3 hours ago

Homeowner frustrated over years of problems with parked RVs and waste on LA street

Last week, we reported on a spree of unprovoked stabbings from Belmont Shore to Alamitos Beach to north of downtown.

Police said in a statement then that they are “using an evidence-based approach to increase patrols and visibility in affected neighborhoods.”

Residents said they want to make sure the man who defended one of them is not charged.

NBC4 has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. They said they are aware of the situation and are collaborating with the police department.

The District Attorney will determine if charges will be filed against the armed neighbor.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us