Man shoots, kills woman who allegedly attacked neighbor in Long Beach

Neighbors in Long Beach are rallying around one of their own after he opened fire on a woman who they say was on an aggressive rampage.

The man shot her after he told police she was attacking another woman and then charged toward him. Neighbors are calling it self defense.

The armed neighbor, a man in his 60s, is distraught after shooting at the woman neighbors say was on aggressive rampage.

At the scene, that girl told police that the man saved her life. She was the last encounter with 44-year-old Andrea Powell.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Surveillance videos captured Powell going from house to house, sometimes banging on doors yelling and demanding money. Police say she was a resident of Long Beach, but neighbors say she didn’t live here.

“I am concerned for my safety,” Rachel Mendoza, a neighbor, said.

Mendoza lives in the neighborhood and is like a lot of residents who have been on heightened alert the last year with an increase of unprovoked aggressive attacks.

Last week, we reported on a spree of unprovoked stabbings from Belmont Shore to Alamitos Beach to north of downtown.

Police said in a statement then that they are “using an evidence-based approach to increase patrols and visibility in affected neighborhoods.”

Residents said they want to make sure the man who defended one of them is not charged.

NBC4 has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment. They said they are aware of the situation and are collaborating with the police department.

The District Attorney will determine if charges will be filed against the armed neighbor.