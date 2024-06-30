Downey

Man shot and killed by officers in Downey

No officers were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Telemundo

A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting in Downey, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a call of a disturbance in the 7100 block of Stewart and Gray Road, the Downey Police Department reported.

"Officers arrived on scene and during their investigation, an officer-involved shooting occurred,'' according to a police statement.  “A male subject was shot and died from his injuries.”

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

No officers were hurt and no other injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the man, who allegedly has mental health issues, was lighting fireworks in the backyard and got into an argument with a neighbor before being fatally shot by a responding officer.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Downey police reported that the California Department of Justice was handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

Downey
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us