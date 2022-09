A man was shot and killed after a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy occurred in Westmont.

Late Friday night police responded to W. 108th St. to a call of a man with a gun.

When police arrived and made contact with the man, he approached them with the gun authorities said.

It is unclear what occurred moments before shots were fired.

Police are currently investigating the incident.