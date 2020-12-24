East LA

Man Shot and Killed in East LA on Christmas Eve

The victim died at the scene, Ortiz said. His name was not immediately released.

By City News Service

Los Angeles police headquarter in downtown Los Angeles.
Getty

A man was shot and killed in East Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

Deputies responded about 7:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 1200 block of Clela Avenue, near Olympic Boulevard, said Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim died at the scene, Ortiz said. His name was not immediately released.

A suspect has not been identified by deputies.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the sheriff department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Beaumont 4 hours ago

Man Found Comatose From Drug Overdose With Dead Child and Dying Woman Pleads Not Guilty  

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Orange County Hits Another High With Nearly 1,900 COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

East LAshootingChristmas Eve
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us