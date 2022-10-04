SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says

A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible.

By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received calls reporting multiple shots fired along the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue.

Those callers said anywhere between seven and 30 rounds were fired.

When officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic division arrived, they spotted a man in the planter near the front of an apartment building, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced that man dead at the scene.

The coroner has not yet identified that individual. However, family members told NBC4 that 33-year-old Latauriisha O’Brien was the man who died, leaving behind three children and a fourth baby due in March.

O'Brien, a rapper, also goes by "Half Ounce," and attended school and worked for UPS.

Police believe the shooter was a man in dark clothing, who took off southbound in a dark-colored SUV.

Officers are working on putting together a more detailed description of the suspect. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Lieutenant John Radtke of the LAPD said the police are interested in security camera footage from any homes in the area, as well as any information about what led to the shooting and why the individuals were in the neighborhood.