Man Shot and Killed Inside Apartment in Burbank

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Burbank early Tuesday morning.

A man was found inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, said Lt. Barcus with the Burbank Police Department.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Tujunga Ave., near Victory Blvd. shortly before 2 a.m. after receiving several emergency calls reporting a possible home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting, according to Burbank police.

Video from the scene shows yellow crime scene tape blocking off the area on both sides of the street, and a young woman getting emotional, talking with police.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It was not immediately clear if this was a home invasion.

Police are still searching for the shooter. The identity of the man shot has not been released.