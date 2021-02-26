Downtown LA

Man Shot and Killed Near Taco Stand in Downtown LA

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed near a taco stand in downtown LA early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 8th and Hill streets at about 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting and found the victim who died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD says the victim is between 25 to 30 years old, but not much else is known about the victim's identity at this time.

Police are looking for two people involved in the shooting. A description of the two suspects was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide may contact LAPD.

