Man Shot and Killed, Teen Arrested at Orange County Cinco de Mayo Carnival

A man is dead and a 17-year-old is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Cinco de Mayo carnival at an Anaheim park, police said Monday.

The carnival, sponsored by nonprofit Fiesta United, has taken place in La Palma Park for years. But after three days of fun, this year's event ended on Sunday night around 10 p.m. on a terrifying note.

The shooting took place just as families were leaving the event, after a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers and someone pulled out a gun.

The victim, an adult man who has not yet been identified by police, died after being rushed by ambulance to the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police confirmed Monday morning that the man was an innocent bystander at the carnival, not involved in the altercation between the two groups of teens.

Two people were detained for questioning, and a 17-year-old was taken into custody. That teen has not been identified by police.

A weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting, police said.