Man Shot by Deputies in South LA

The man was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital for treatment.

By Toni Guinyard and City News Service

A man was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot and wounded by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in the early morning.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2:05 a.m. at a motel in the 8400 block of Figueroa Street and 83rd Street, said Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Information Bureau.

The man was struck by gunfire and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Arteaga said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the shooting to determine what led to the shooting and whether the use of force was justified.

There is no additional information available at this time, Arteaga said.

No deputies were injured. A suspect was in custody, but information about what the person in custody was suspected of doing was not available.

Figueroa Street was closed for the investigation between Manchester North to the 85th street area as of 6 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

