The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that a man shot by police in Leimert Park on Monday night was holding an auto part and not a gun.

Police were initally responding to a 911 call about an assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD reported.

The incident occurred at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Bronson Ave. at approximately 7:25 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived at the scene they made contact with the man. After contact was made an officer involved shooting occurred.

It is not yet clear why police fired their weapons. No officers were injured during this incident.

The man remains in the hospital in serious condition.