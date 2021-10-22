shooting

Man Shot by Police Officers in Azusa

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot by police in Azusa Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Azusa Avenue near Memorial Park, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 2 hours ago

Chris Paul Hits Milestone, Leads Suns Past Shaky Lakers, 115-105

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

Dodgers' Max Scherzer Scratched From Game 6 Start vs Braves

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were assisting the Azusa Police Department with the investigation into the shooting, though no deputies were involved, Du Busky said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

shootingAzusa
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us