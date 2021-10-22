Man Shot by Police Officers in Azusa

A man was shot by police in Azusa Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Azusa Avenue near Memorial Park, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were assisting the Azusa Police Department with the investigation into the shooting, though no deputies were involved, Du Busky said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.