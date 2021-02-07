VAN NUYS

Man Shot Dead, Another Wounded at Apartment Shooting in Van Nuys

Police said there was a gathering inside one of the apartment units where an argument broke out between two of the guests and a shooting occurred. 

By City News Service

A man was shot dead and another man was wounded at a gathering inside an apartment building in Van Nuys, police said Sunday.

Officers dispatched at 10:09 p.m. Saturday to the 13700 block of Vanowen Street found a man on the sidewalk suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

Officers were directed to the third floor of an apartment complex and found another victim lying in the exterior hallway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That man, approximately 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there was a gathering inside one of the apartment units where an argument broke out between two of the guests and a shooting occurred. 

Detectives were attempting to identify people at the gathering as well as any suspects.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-1925 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

