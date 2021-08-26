Man Shot Dead by Homeowner During Home Invasion in Newport Beach

Police are still on the scene working on getting search warrants and doing a lengthy investigation before they release any more information about the man who was killed during a home invasion in Newport Beach.

Neighbors shaking their heads, asking why -- why someone would break into a home long before daybreak?

The sounds of the intrusion caught on a nest security camera.

Police say the man who forced his way inside was either mentally ill or under the influence.

“He’d been around the house for like 20 minutes then came around to the front and broke the front door down, that's when he entered the house,” a neighbor, Bill Finster, said.

Neighbors say the man was shot once. His body was found inside the Indus Street home. There have been no arrests.

“We’ve had a series of break-ins in cars right in their driveways,” another neighbor, Chet Groskreutz, said.

According to neighbors, the intruder lived at a house just a few doors away, one of a handful of sober living homes in the area.

Another resident from the home was escorted by police, but said there would be no comment regarding the deadly early morning shooting.

"These halfway houses scare us,” Finster said.

City officials say their hands are tied, that any sober living home of six or fewer people is regulated by the state.

“I think Newport Beach has a challenge in finding places to house, I realize that, but we have more in this neighborhood than normal."

City officials say the only way they can get involved is if there is a code enforcement issue or seven or more people in one home.