Man shot in the head near Metro train station in Culver City: LAPD

A man was shot in the head Friday near the Metro E Line train station in the Culver City area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. on the 5660 block of Jefferson Boulevard, LAPD said. There, NewsChopper 4 captured several police officers blocking off access to the train station as they investigated the scene.

As a result, Metro warned passengers that its E Line trains would be turning back from its Culver City and La Brea stations due to police activity at its Expo/La Cienega Station. A shuttle will replace service in the area until further notice.

E LINE: E Line trains will be turning back from Culver City and La Brea stations due to police activity at Expo/La Cienega Station. Follow announcements. pic.twitter.com/FP4xPkvmDw — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) June 22, 2024

Law enforcement did not say what led up to the shooting. LAPD said the man was not conscious or breathing when law enforcement arrived.

It has not been confirmed if the incident occurred on the train or at the station.

Police said officers are searching for three individuals who fled on skateboards in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Friday's incident comes as the city experiences an uptick in violent crimes on Metro buses and trains. In response to public safety concerns, the Metro Board passed motions last month aimed to keep transit riders safe.

“In March, there were nearly a million weekday riders, but the recent crime threatens to derail this progress if we cannot ensure the safety of those who want and need to use the bus and rail system,'' LA Mayor and Metro Board of Directors chair Karen Bass said at the time. “We have to act to protect that progress by keeping riders safe.''

As part of the motion, an increase in police presence was called across the transit system.

"Violence on the streets that spills over onto our public transit systems is an increasing issue in the Greater Los Angeles area. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim’s family. The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident should call the LAPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477," wrote Metro in a statement.