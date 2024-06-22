Man fatally shot in the head near Metro train station in West Adams: LAPD

A man was killed after he was shot in the head Friday near the Metro E Line train station in the West Adams area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 7:30 p.m. on the 5660 block of Jefferson Boulevard, LAPD said. There, NewsChopper 4 captured several police officers blocking off access to the train station as they investigated the scene.

Police said officers are searching for three individuals who fled on skateboards in connection with the shooting.

“It appears there was some type of argument here on the ground level and the individuals involved in this dispute ran up the stairs and boarded a train that was waiting here at the platform," said Capt. Jamie Bennett of the LAPD. "While they were on the train, a man was shot. That man was pronounced deceased at scene when the fire department came.”

Law enforcement did not release the name of the man who was killed, but described him as being about 35 years old.

A detailed description of the assailants wanted in connection with the violence was not available.

As a result of the shooting, Metro warned passengers that its E Line trains would be turning back from its Culver City and La Brea stations due to police activity at its Expo/La Cienega Station. A shuttle replaced the service in the area.

Friday's incident comes as the city experiences an uptick in violent crimes on Metro buses and trains. In response to public safety concerns, the Metro Board passed motions last month aimed to keep transit riders safe.

“In March, there were nearly a million weekday riders, but the recent crime threatens to derail this progress if we cannot ensure the safety of those who want and need to use the bus and rail system,'' LA Mayor and Metro Board of Directors chair Karen Bass said at the time. “We have to act to protect that progress by keeping riders safe.''

As part of the motion, an increase in police presence was called across the transit system.

"Violence on the streets that spills over onto our public transit systems is an increasing issue in the Greater Los Angeles area. Metro extends its condolences to the family and friends of the victim’s family. The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident should call the LAPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477," wrote Metro in a statement.