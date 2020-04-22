Long Beach

Man Shot in Long Beach Left in Critical Condition, Suspect in Custody

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with multiple puncture wounds to the upper torso."

By City News Service

La balacera se registró hacia las 3 p.m. de este domingo.

A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly shooting another man with a pellet gun in Long Beach, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Officers were flagged down near Granada Avenue and Stearns Street at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by a person who saw the wounded man, Long Beach Police
Officer Ivan Garcia said.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with multiple puncture wounds to the upper torso,'' Garcia said. "The puncture wounds were determined to have been caused (when) the victim was shot with a pellet gun.''

The man was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Garcia said. His name was not released.

pets 3 hours ago

2 Cats in NY State Test Positive for Virus

coronavirus 3 hours ago

California Has No Date to Ease Stay-at-Home Restrictions, Governor Says

A crime scene was located in the alley rear of the 2200 block of Clark Avenue, and investigators arrested 25-year-old Troy Hardy of Long Beach, Garcia said. Hardy was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and he was being held on $1 million bail.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and Hardy were involved in a verbal dispute prior to the victim being shot with a pellet gun,'' Garcia said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us