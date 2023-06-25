Man shot in the face at Dockweiler Beach 

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the mouth at Dockweiler Beach Saturday night.

Officers responded to the call of shots fired at around 10 p.m. on the 11400 block of Vista del Mar. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the man did not provide any information to the officers.

There was a large number of people around when the shooting happened, the LAPD said, but no suspect had been arrested as of Sunday evening.