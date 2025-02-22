Man shot, killed after confrontation at Home Depot parking lot in North Hollywood

An investigation is underway in North Hollywood after a man was shot and killed Friday night outside a Home Depot parking lot.

The shooting was reported around 8:14 p.m. after two men were arguing in the parking lot, according to police. One of the men began chasing the other and shot him in the head before fleeing.

A short time later, a Home Depot customer unknowingly ran over the man who had been shot and drove away.

When officers arrived they found the man lying in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting that killed the man in his 20s. Police taped off a part of the parking lot, leaving some shoppers and diners unable to access their cars.

Police tell NBCLA there are cameras all over the parking lot that they will be looking at in their investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities.