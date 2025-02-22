North Hollywood

Man shot, killed after confrontation at Home Depot parking lot in North Hollywood

A short time later, a Home Depot customer unknowingly ran over the man who had been shot and drove away.

By Amber Frias and Missael Soto

NBCLA

An investigation is underway in North Hollywood after a man was shot and killed Friday night outside a Home Depot parking lot.

The shooting was reported around 8:14 p.m. after two men were arguing in the parking lot, according to police. One of the men began chasing the other and shot him in the head before fleeing. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A short time later, a Home Depot customer unknowingly ran over the man who had been shot and drove away.

When officers arrived they found the man lying in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital where succumbed to his injuries. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting that killed the man in his 20s. Police taped off a part of the parking lot, leaving some shoppers and diners unable to access their cars.

Police tell NBCLA there are cameras all over the parking lot that they will be looking at in their investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact authorities.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us