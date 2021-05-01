Man Shot and Killed by LA Sheriff's Deputies in Lake Los Angeles Identified

A man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in the Lake Los Angeles area was identified Saturday as Alfredo Aceves, 64, a resident of the desert community northeast of Los Angeles

Aceves died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred about 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the 39400 block of 167th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No deputies were injured.

Deputies responded to the area about 8:40 a.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress, with callers indicating the suspect was pointing a rifle and shooting at vehicles, according to the department.

When deputies arrived, they talked with multiple victims who described the suspect and indicated he was armed with a rifle or shotgun and had opened fire on vehicles.

A sheriff's SWAT team was called to the scene to find him. At some point during their search, Aceves walked out of a structure in the area holding what appeared to be a rifle or shotgun, and deputies shot him, the department said.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

The coroner's office reported Aceves died at the residence.

Deputies recovered an object that resembled the barrel of a rifle, but upon further examination, determined it was not a firearm and did not appear to be capable of firing a projectile. It will be further examined by firearms experts, the department said.